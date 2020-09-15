Tulsa police, federal law enforcement officials unveil Initiative 2150 to honor Sgt. Craig Johnson

"An area that we focused in on ... is that we can continue to target and aggressively target persons who illegally possess firearms," Shores said.

When the region's top law enforcement officials announced the initiative, they were flanked by members of Johnson's and Zarkeshan's squad. Franklin remarked that the last time he saw them, they were covered in Zarkeshan's and Johnson's blood.

"Let it serve as notice: If you're a criminal and you're in possession of a gun, then we'll come after you," Franklin said.

A Tulsa police officer is training with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on ballistic evidence recovery, and additional task force officers have been assigned to the ATF. Thomas Chittum, an ATF assistant director, said that the agency has assigned additional agents and intelligence personnel to northeast Oklahoma for the 2150 Initiative.

Chittum said the initiative aligns with the ATF's pillars on gun crime: partnership, intelligence and enforcement.

"We will work tirelessly with our partners to identify, investigate and aggressively prosecute armed criminals and those who arm them," Chittum said. "If you commit a gun crime in Tulsa, you can expect to spend a lot of time in federal prison."