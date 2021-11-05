Tulsa Police Department seeking public feedback on community policing effort

Monday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Central Center, 1028 E. Sixth St.

Tuesday, noon to 1:30 p.m., Rudisill Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave. (Spanish-language translators will be available at this location.)

Mayor G.T. Bynum in September quashed plans to pursue the creation of an Office of the Independent Monitor over the Tulsa Police Department to improve police oversight due to “significant improvements” of community engagement under Chief Wendell Franklin, he told the Tulsa World in September, nearly three years after first proposing that such an idea could come to fruition through a collective bargaining process.

Many of Franklin’s initiatives, the mayor said, including the creation of Community Advisory Boards and an internal Use of Force Review Board, largely accomplish the main components of what he sought to establish through an OIM: the development of in-house policy analysis for TPD, increased community engagement and a mechanism of oversight.