The Tulsa Police Department is encouraging community feedback with a new public survey tool that will help measure neighborhood safety and trust in officers.

"Just like any other business providing a service, TPD needs to know the concerns and sentiment of the community to create better service delivery," Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a news release.

"The utilization of customer feedback analytics in law enforcement is long overdue," he added.

Residents were able to use the new tool starting on Wednesday following a soft launch that happened Feb. 14, the release states. So far, the department has received 400 responses without complications.

Most of the survey's questions can be answered with a click and are geared toward learning how each respondent perceives their safety and their confidence in the officers who work in their neighborhood.

In addition to these questions, those who take the survey are asked to give information on their age, gender identity and ethnicity.

One long-form prompt in the survey also seeks the respondents' main concerns by asking: "What is the number one issue or problem in your local area that you would like the police to deal with?"

With this particular question, respondents are asked to be as descriptive as possible, but notes that the survey should not be used to report an incident of crime or police misconduct.

The survey will be presented to residents through digital advertising on news websites, social media and other applications, the release states.

The methodology behind the survey comes from partnering with the global technology company, Zencity, which works to redefine "community engagement to build better local governments," the release continues.

The company has worked with many other local governments including Chicago, Phoenix, Seattle, Greensboro and San Diego, the release says.

Responses are gathered anonymously ensuring that any identifying information will not be collected and will remain confidential, the release reads. Respondents are given the option to provide an email address for any follow-up purposes, but it is not required to complete the survey.

The results from the survey will be shared with the public every quarter as a "commitment to transparency and accountability," the release states.

Those interested in taking the survey can visit the website at https://surveys.zencity.io/tulsa/od4dcU/?s=sd