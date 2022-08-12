Tulsa Police Department celebrates graduation of 26 new officers in training

The Tulsa Police Academy hosted a graduation ceremony Friday for 26 cadets who will now be officers in training for the next four months.

Kevin Ishola was in the military before attending the academy. He said he has always served and said there's no greater department, in his opinion, to carry out his service.

"I'm really looking forward to getting to know the people of Tulsa," Ishola said. "This is a great city, amazing people — they back the police — and I'm just grateful for the opportunity to serve."

Chief Wendell Franklin said the class of 26 was the Tulsa Police Academy's largest in quite a while.

"It's really good for us, especially at a time when recruiting and staffing shortages are really problematic," Franklin said.

Tulsa Police Department has 781 sworn personnel through all of its ranks, but the agency is authorized to have 943 sworn personnel.

"(The shortage) is driven by retirement, but we also have a lot of young officers that come into the career and it's not exactly what they want, so they're getting out of that career," he said. "One thing that we lose is those seasoned officers' experience. You're looking at probably the two- to three-year mark before an officer is comfortable enough and dealt with enough that he or she is very comfortable stepping into any situation."

The department is still actively hiring and recruiting new officers.

Three academy classes a year offer 1,093 hours of instruction before the cadets graduate into 16 weeks of field experience through the department's three patrol divisions.

Officer Erin Bitting coordinated training for the recruits while also serving as defensive tactics instructor and mental health training facilitator. Class 122 was Bitting's sixth class of recruits, she said.

"This class is a very outward spoken and awesome class," Bitting said. "I hope they take away compassion for people in the city of Tulsa and hard work and dedication."

John Frank Espinoza, now a Tulsa police officer in training, was chosen by his peers to give the class review: "It seems like we're finishing, but in reality we've just begun," he said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum spoke on the responsibility officers have to their community.

"The best way that we can do our job, the highest calling that we have in the city government is to protect the citizens of Tulsa, and you are going to be doing that," he said.

Bynum said Tulsa has the highest standards for becoming a police officer in the state; many other agencies do not require a bachelor's degree as TPD does.

At the end of the ceremony the class shouted their motto, "Tried and true, 122." Their families helped the 26 new officers in training by pinning on their badges.

The next Tulsa Police Academy class graduation will be held in December, and the next training class will begin in September.

From 2021: Tulsa Police Academy training