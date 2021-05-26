Tulsa Police chief calls for community vigilance ahead of Race Massacre centennial, presidential visit

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Every police officer the city employs has a role to play in the events of the next several days, including some who will be among the crowds covertly. The department will also be deploying some new "operational techniques," such as cameras to monitor crowd activity, Franklin said, and partnering with a multitude of different agencies.

The department is already receiving daily intelligence briefings from a number of different networks to inform its operations.

Despite the number of officers who will be out in force, Franklin said he hopes none of them have to take action.

They will protect the right of all citizens to peacefully assemble, Franklin said, but they will not allow any groups without a proper permit to impede bridges, overpasses or streets like the city saw last summer in the protests following George Floyd's death.

Residents are asked to report suspicious activity by calling 911 or the department's non-emergency line at 918-596-9222. Such activity could be unattended bags or boxes left near events or any type of large vehicle, like box trucks, in "unordinary" or highly-trafficked areas.