 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa police car, truck collide at BA Expressway interchange
0 comments

Tulsa police car, truck collide at BA Expressway interchange

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
040221-tul-nws-tpdcrash-p1

Tulsa police gather evidence at the scene of a collision involving one of their own along the Broken Arrow Expressway's westbound lanes at U.S. 169 on Thursday morning.

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

A Tulsa police officer was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a collision involving a truck hauling a trailer at a highway interchange. 

The officer apparently was attempting to merge from the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 onto the westbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway about 6:15 a.m. Traffic investigators at the scene said they didn't yet know exactly what happened, but both drivers were conscious, standing and talking after the wreck. 

The other driver was shaken mentally, but he did not report any physical injuries, Officer Caleb Howell said. 

Investigators planned to download video recorded by the patrol car's dash camera to help determine what led to the crash, Howell said.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News