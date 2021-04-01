Tulsa police car, truck collide at BA Expressway interchange

A Tulsa police officer was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a collision involving a truck hauling a trailer at a highway interchange.
The officer apparently was attempting to merge from the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 onto the westbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway about 6:15 a.m. Traffic investigators at the scene said they didn't yet know exactly what happened, but both drivers were conscious, standing and talking after the wreck.
The other driver was shaken mentally, but he did not report any physical injuries, Officer Caleb Howell said.
Investigators planned to download video recorded by the patrol car's dash camera to help determine what led to the crash, Howell said.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
