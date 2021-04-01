Tulsa police car and truck collide at BA Expressway interchange

A Tulsa police officer was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a collision involving a truck hauling a trailer at a highway interchange.

The officer was apparently attempting to merge from U.S. 169 north onto U.S. 64 westbound about a quarter past 6 a.m. Traffic investigators say they don't yet know exactly what happened, but both drivers were conscious, standing and talking after the wreck.

The truck driver was shaken mentally, but he did not report any physical injuries, Officer Caleb Howell said.

Investigators planned to download video recorded by the patrol car's dash camera to help determine what led to the crash, Howell said.

Officers planned to clear the scene after gathering a few more measurements about 8:20 a.m.

The Broken Arrow Expressway westbound was down to one lane while officers cleared the scene, and traffic slowed along U.S. 169 northbound due to the offramp to the BA being closed.

