Police Chief Wendell Franklin announced Friday that due to ongoing storm recovery efforts, police cannot staff Oklahomans for Equality’s Tulsa Pride this weekend, leading to a limited and shortened parade.

Franklin said during a news conference on the city's storm response that most Tulsa Police Department officers have worked a 70-plus-hour week following the storms. Franklin said the department has resorted to using roughly 23 reserve officers.

Franklin attributed the night shifts and overtime as a measure to deter burglary and looting because of the number of homes and businesses unoccupied since the storm.

“That is significant. They are fatigued,” Franklin said. “It is showing because we’re having a more difficult time to staff some of these shifts. … For these reasons we did make a decision on the police side regarding the Pride parade. We do not have adequate (personnel) to staff that."

Dorothy Ballard, Oklahomans for Equality’s new executive director, told the Tulsa World that Pride organized its events with the city and with TPD in advance, including receiving its permits and scheduling for the festival and parade on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Ballard said TPD told her Wednesday the Pride parade would not be permitted due to TPD’s staffing issues.

City ordinances require parades to be overseen and escorted by TPD, even if the event has private security.

Franklin said the Pride parade requires around 60 officers to staff. He explained that the department, which has been short of full strength since before the COVID-19 pandemic, is currently about 150 below authorized strength.

TPD is focused on response activities related to the storm and the extended heat advisories, Franklin said.

“We want to create a safe environment, not only for our citizens but the thousands of line workers and others who are in our city trying to restore services to normal,” Franklin said. "That is our primary goal. That is our mission.”

Pride offered a compromise with TPD to ensure the event’s annual parade could still take place.

The parade will run through the festival grounds but will not go outside of the festival as previously planned, Ballard said.

Ballard said TPD still has a few officers scheduled to cover Pride weekend, and they would be sufficient to oversee and staff the parade as long as it doesn’t leave the bounds of the festival.

Ballard said the parade running through the festival grounds causes a bit of an issue because the area will have little viewing due to the concentrated people in the area.

“It’s unfortunate, but we have everything planned beyond weather events,” Ballard said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum backed up Franklin during the news conference, saying they are in 100% agreement.

“We have 30,000 Tulsans who still do not have power,” Bynum said around 2 p.m. Friday. “The primary responsibility of the staffing level we have at the Tulsa Police Department this last week is to be out patrolling at night to make sure that those who don’t have power aren’t victimized by criminals taking advantage of that opportunity.

“I am really grateful that we’ve had officers coming in, working overtime, all week long.”

Ballard said security for this weekend’s Pride will not be an issue despite TPD’s inability to staff the event.

According to her, Oklahomans for Equality hired private security for the event and doubled the amount of security this year compared to years past.

A City of Tulsa news release Friday noted the lack of staffing for Pride, saying the other Pride events will continue this weekend as TPD has "diverted resources" and "upstaffed" to ensure the event can proceed safely.

