Tulsa police cancel Silver Alert for man with dementia
  • Updated
Silver Alert - Tom Revere

Revere

 Michael Dekker

Tulsa police on Sunday night and then canceled a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old man they said was missing.

Tom Revere was last seen about 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of 500 W. 77th St.

He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 190 pounds, police said. He is bald with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and brown or olive green long-sleeve T-shirt

He was driving a 2017 white Toyota Tundra with Oklahoma tag CWV984.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police. 

