Tulsa Police cadets train on active shooter scenarios at local school

Training for an active-shooter situation brought Tulsa Police Academy’s class No. 122, this year’s senior group of cadets, to a local school Friday.

The daylong training focused on movement with force-on-force simulations and had been planned over a year before one of the nation’s most tragic school shootings in history at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

In response to a question about mental health challenges for cadets and officers in light of that news, Tulsa Police Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said first responder support services are always available if needed.

Police asked that the location of Friday’s training not be disclosed, but at the school, cadets appeared much more focused on what they needed to learn than on current events.

Active shooter training is a part of the standard curriculum for all training officers, Ohnesorge said. Each class of the Tulsa Police Academy, three per year, undergoes the training annually.

Ohnesorge, assistant training director for recruitment at Tulsa Police Department, said the academy works with different schools in the Tulsa area to ensure their plans for an active shooter line up without misconceptions. He said they also work with campus police when available on those plans.

“We offer active shooter training to schools and businesses in the Tulsa area, so if they’re interested in running through some scenarios with us, they can always reach out to us, and we’ll be able to go through the process with them,” Ohnesorge said.

Field officers who are already on the force go through a similar training as often as possible, he said.

“This is one of the tactics that we train our officers on more frequently than others because this is something that we want to make sure continually stays at the forefront of their minds so walking into a situation like this, they know what to do,” Ohnesorge said.

Officers in the small community of Uvalde, Texas, have faced public criticism in the days since the shooting. The gunman killed 19 students and two teachers while barricaded inside the school for about an hour.

