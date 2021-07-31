Tulsa police arrest three after leading officers on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

Three people were taken into custody Saturday after damaging several vehicles during a high-speed pursuit with Tulsa police in a stolen car.

About 5:40 p.m., the owner of a vehicle witnessed it being stolen in the 5100 block of South Memorial Drive, according to a Tulsa police report.

Officers dispatched to the area later saw the vehicle in the 4100 South Memorial Drive and attempted to stop it before the driver sped away, the report said.

During a pursuit that lasted an estimated five minutes, police said the driver hit two cars at the intersection of 21st Street and South Lewis Avenue before the occupants abandoned the vehicle and ran into St. John Medical Center, said the report.

The suspects were eventually captured without incident by police with assistance from a hospital security guard.

One of the suspects — identified as Patrick Patterson — was arrested on a warrant stemming from a Pennsylvania parole violation and will be extradited back to the state, police said.

The other suspects, who have yet to be identified, were booked into the Tulsa Jail.