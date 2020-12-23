Tulsa police arrest man accused of stalking, attempted rape

Tulsa police arrested a man Wednesday after investigating reports of a man who stalked two women and later broke into their homes.

Investigators served a warrant Wednesday and arrested Jesse Moore on complaints of attempted rape, first-degree burglary, stalking and peeping tom, according to a news release.

Jail records indicate Moore is being held on a hold for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Officers originally responded Dec. 13 to a reported home invasion and sexual assault near the University of Tulsa campus. A woman reportedly woke up to a man, later identified as Moore, who threatened to kill her if she said anything while attempting to sexually assault her, police said.

The victim managed to bite Moore and scream, waking up the home's other occupants and making him flee, according to a news release. Surveillance footage reportedly showed Moore enter the home and then run out the front door about 40 minutes later. Investigators also discovered he had stalked the victim for at least three days before the home invasion, according to a news release.

Two days later, a second home invasion occurred in south Tulsa with a suspect matching the description of the first. A task force including the department's Special Victims Unit, Special Investigations Division, Fugitive Warrants Unit, and intelligence analysts eventually identified Moore as a suspect, police said.

