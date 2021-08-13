 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa Police Academy graduation adds 18 to agency's ranks
0 Comments

Tulsa Police Academy graduation adds 18 to agency's ranks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Related

Area law enforcement agencies are hiring at these upcoming events

As policing becomes ‘a job less than a career,’ retention challenges paramount for Tulsa agencies

As market-wins help surge of retiring officers, Tulsa finds police jobs harder to fill

Eighteen cadets graduated to become Tulsa police officers at the Tulsa Police Academy graduation on Friday.

The Tulsa Police Department is among agencies across the country grappling with high turnover and low applicant rates on the heels of a year that saw widespread civil unrest and vitriol directed against police, as well as stressors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An analysis last month showed the agency's staffing level was at 85% of the authorized 943 positions.

Related video: Tulsa Police Academy recruit training

Lt. Virgil Litterell with the Tulsa Police Academy talks about training recruits to become police officers through various hands on scenarios.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News