Three days after a Tulsa man was reportedly arrested with 5 ounces of meth, police say they found him with another ounce of meth and arrested him again.
Tulsa Police said Everet Lee Warren, sometimes spelled Everette in court records, was arrested Monday in the area of 3500 South 79th East Avenue. Warren was reportedly driving a car from motel to motel when stopped by officers, who found a loaded firearm and 5 ounces of meth.
According to Tulsa Police, Warren bonded out of jail in three hours after his booking on a complaint of trafficking meth and a firearm complaint.
Three days later, while officers were serving a warrant Thursday at a motel in the same area, Warren was found inside the room. Police say he had 29 grams of meth and a loaded firearm.
Warren was arrested on the same complaints and remains at Tulsa County jail with bond set at $250,000.
His former felony convictions include a 2015 case in which he eluded police in a stolen vehicle. Warren has a pending felony case in which he and an alleged conspirator are accused of drug trafficking by Tulsa County prosecutors from a December filing.