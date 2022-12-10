Tulsa poised to become centerpiece of drone corridor in Oklahoma

A Jetsons-like future is beginning to take shape in Tulsa.

Osage Nation's Skyway 36 is a budding autonomous flight technology center located just a few miles north of downtown.

Its managerial reins recently were handed to Oklahoma City-based DronePort Network, which entered into a four-year contract with Osage LLC to develop and oversee the facility. It will include a renovated hangar and office space, a 3,000-foot runway suitable for small, fixed-wing aircraft and helipad space for unmanned aerial systems and electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles.

The center, 1211 W. 36th St. North, also has also onsite aircraft fueling, parking and an Osage Nation-owned, 40-acre industrial park suitable for manufacturing.

"It's pretty important to Osage LLC because we wanted to make sure we were getting the right folks there to manage the property to do all of the logistics and handling of the corridor," said Rick Perrier, a board member of Osage LLC, business arm of the Osage Nation.

"DronePort Network is pretty much an expert. They had a lot to do with getting this partnership between Oklahoma State University, Osage LLC and Tulsa Innovation Labs put together. We just thought it was a good match to bring them in for the management."

Skyway 36 is an important component in the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility (TRAM) Corridor project. It is one of four planned operating nodes, connecting Oklahoma State University, Osage and Tulsa facilities within a 119-nautical mile flight corridor for Unmanned Aerial System and Advanced Air Mobility research and testing, Perrier said.

The $38.2 million TRAM project is funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Build Back Better American Rescue Plan.

Led by the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) — a coalition that includes Tulsa-area organizations from government, nonprofit, academia, and private sectors — the intent is to cultivate a diverse hub for research, development and production in the advanced mobility industry.

Officials claim it will result in 30,000 to 40,000 jobs — equal to about $3.5 billion to $5 billion in economic activity — over the first two to three years.

"It's super exciting," DronePort CEO Craig Mahaney said by phone. "We've worked with Osage LLC quite a bit on other projects, so we saw the potential in Skyway 36 quite awhile back. It's exciting that the LLC was interested in bringing some folks on board who can help scale and expand it and help provide some value to the Nation."

Osage plans to refurbish roughly a 12,000-square-foot hangar and about 7,500 square feet of office space at Skyway. Demolition is scheduled soon on the build-to-suit project, which is set to take at least six months.

"It reminds you of a 1940s-’50s style of government building," Perrier said. "We're just trying to get it modernized. These are high-tech companies that are wanting to come do aerospace and drones. It's a whole different animal. So we're just trying to make sure that we are keeping up with what modern office space and light industrial space would warrant on that."

The research involved with this project could lead to innovations once thought unattainable, Perrier said.

"Let's say it's a flying taxi company," he said. "They want to design an aircraft that can autonomously come to your house, pick you up and take you to Tulsa International Airport. The first step of that would be the testing and certification.

"So they could launch from Skyway or launch from any of the nodes. Oklahoma State University has the lead, and they will have sensors and radars in place. So they can then test their product on an FAA corridor. ... The FAA, obviously, has to have proof that you can control this vehicle beyond that visual line of sight. That could be monitored that way."

Unmanned aerial vehicles already are being used in sectors that include law enforcement, insurance and oil and gas.

In a recent study, India-based BlueWeave Consulting estimated that the global commercial drone market at $9.43 billion in 2021. Between 2022 and 2028, the size of the global commercial drone market is expected to reach a value of more than $54 billion by 2028.

"We're pushing really hard to put people in these things," Perrier said. "But the Amazons and the Walmarts want to be able to drop a box at your house or a pharmacy drops a prescription at your house. ... Maybe the Nation in Pawhuska would be able to put medication in a drone and be able to safely deliver it to someone in a rural area, which would be so much faster than trying to drive there. The technology is there to where now they make sure it is the right person who is picking it up.

"We really hope we are going to bring these high-technology jobs to the Osage Nation and the City of Tulsa. It will be a really good fit for us and the region."

Before fronting DronePort Network, Mahaney spent 16 years with the FAA, holding many operational and management positions focused on air traffic control, traffic flow management and unmanned aircraft systems. He also spent five years in the Navy as an air traffic control specialist.

"Especially, in industries that are highly regulated, like aviation and aerospace, technology is never the issue," Mahaney said. "It is policy and the regulatory challenges. What you will see are safety aspects that are being verified, whether that is last-mile drone delivery or electric vertical take-off aircraft. But the technology has already been developed. They've been testing it for years.

"Once these certifications and regulatory challenges are overcome, the scaling of these technologies is going to happen very quickly. Within the next five to 10 years, drone delivery and autonomous vehicles won't be sci-fi anymore. It will be something that people know about and is part of their daily lives."

Video: Biden administration announces $38.2 million award for Tulsa

Photos: Planned or recently completed downtown-area Tulsa projects Davenport Urban Lofts The View WPX building USA BMX arena Oklahoma Museum of Pop Culture (OKPOP) Greenwood Rising The Brook Restaurant and Bar 111 Greenwood Sinclair Building Arco Building Oil Capitol Santa Fe Square 111 Lofts Reunion Building Adams Building East Village project Leadership Tulsa's downtown hub Tulsa Club building Elgin Parking Garage Arvest Parking Garage Cathedral District buildings Mixed use project at Greenwood, Archer First Place parking garage The Cheairs Furniture Co. building Vast Bank building in Greenwood District Hyatt Place Hotel The Flats on Archer Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel Indigo Residence Inn The Hartford Building Jacobs Lofts on First First Baptist Church Former KOTV Building New restaurants: Taco Bueno and Burger King The Meridia GKFF renovating the Archer Building The Palace Building Hampton Inn & Suites The Boxyard The former downtown YMCA: Y Lofts Fox Hotel and Universal Ford buildings The Transok Building East End Village Elgin Park brew pub and KSQ Design office Ross Group headquarters The Edge Urban 8 townhouses Coliseum Apartments Best Western Plus Downtown Tulsa/Route 66 Hotel Gallery by Tulsa World