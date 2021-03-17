Tulsa pilot arrested after landing plane at Jones Riverside Airport with allegedly more than 100 pounds of meth

Authorities arrested a Tulsa man accused of drug trafficking after over 100 pounds of meth were allegedly discovered on a plane he landed at Jones Riverside Airport, according to a court document.
Badlands Justice McNally, 30, was facing federal complaints of counts of manufacturing, distributing, dispensing or possessing with intent a controlled substance; and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail and was being held on $35,000 bond, according to jail records.
Investigators received a call Tuesday from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Center that a plane was heading to Tulsa from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and requested Homeland Security conduct a pilot certification inspection, according to an affidavit filed in the Tulsa-based U.S. District Court of Northern Oklahoma.
Investigators saw the plane land at Jones Riverside Airport about 8 p.m. and reportedly found it was piloted by McNally. They started a pilot certification inspection and McNally gave them his pilot credentials. While the credentials were being verified, investigators asked McNally where he was coming from.
He said he came from Watonga after visiting his family, but did not say he was at Lake Havasu City first. Investigators asked why he did not say he was at Lake Havasu City, but he could not provide an explanation, according to the affidavit.
McNally reportedly became defensive and agitated, and investigators asked if anyone asked him to transport anything for them.
McNally declined investigators request to search the plane.
Before investigators could finish explaining they were not "overly concerned" about marijuana, McNally reportedly said, "It's probably not marijuana in there."
"I don't want to get my head chopped off," he said.
After that, a Tulsa police officer with a canine partner conducted an air sniff of the plane searching for drugs, and the drug-sniffing dog pointed them in the direction of the cargo door, according to the affidavit.
Homeland Security Task Force Officer Andrew Titsworth opened the cargo door and found two duffel bags with what he recognized as meth, according to the affidavit.
Titsworth and Special Agent Erin Staneich also located a Norinco 7.62x39 rifle with multiple loaded magazines, a .45 caliber Ruger pistol with two magazines and a Glock pistol.
Special Agent Daniel Jones arrested McNally, who reportedly said in an interview after the arrest that he had made seven or eight similar trips, according to the affidavit. McNally reportedly told investigators he never looked in the bags because he didn't want to know what was in them.
McNally said he was paid between $7,000 and $12,000 to make the flights. He said he would fly money and guns from Tulsa to airports in California, then return with the duffel bags. He said he intentionally used different airports to avoid detection, according to the affidavit.
Jones Riverside Airport, located in south Tulsa near Jenks, had nearly 200,000 takeoffs and landings in 2018 and serves as Tulsa's secondary airport after Tulsa International, according to its website.