Tulsa pilot arrested after landing plane at Jones Riverside Airport with allegedly more than 100 pounds of meth

Authorities arrested a Tulsa man accused of drug trafficking after over 100 pounds of meth were allegedly discovered on a plane he landed at Jones Riverside Airport, according to a court document.

Badlands Justice McNally, 30, was facing federal complaints of counts of manufacturing, distributing, dispensing or possessing with intent a controlled substance; and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail and was being held on $35,000 bond, according to jail records.

Investigators received a call Tuesday from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Center that a plane was heading to Tulsa from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and requested Homeland Security conduct a pilot certification inspection, according to an affidavit filed in the Tulsa-based U.S. District Court of Northern Oklahoma.

Investigators saw the plane land at Jones Riverside Airport about 8 p.m. and reportedly found it was piloted by McNally. They started a pilot certification inspection and McNally gave them his pilot credentials. While the credentials were being verified, investigators asked McNally where he was coming from.