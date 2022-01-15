Tulsa picks up its first measurable snowfall of the season

The Tulsa area picked up its first measurable snowfall of the season on Saturday as northeast Oklahoma caught the edge of a major winter storm marching to the Southeast.
Light to moderate snow that fell throughout the afternoon left a 0.1 inch accumulation at the official observation site at Tulsa International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. Reports of up to a half-inch of snow in some areas came into the Tulsa office, a forecaster there said as the snow tapered off Saturday evening.
Temperatures in Tulsa hovered around 27 degrees through the afternoon. Tulsa County was never under any winter weather watches or warnings, but a wind advisory was in effect until 5 p.m. and gusty winds kept wind chills in the teens.
Saturday’s forecast had called for the possibility of up to an inch of snow in Tulsa.
A winter weather advisory remained in effect for the northeastern portion of the state until midnight with snow accumulations of 1-2 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning was in effect for the northeastern corner of Arkansas until midnight with 3-4 inches of snow possible in Fayetteville.
Late Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported that roads were slick in some spots in Delaware, Ottawa, Craig, Mayes, Rogers and Tulsa counties and crews were closely monitoring conditions. Officials were encouraging caution for overnight travel with the possibility that conditions could deteriorate on highways, including those in the Tulsa metro area.
Tulsa police and other emergency responders were working crashes on highways around the Tulsa area on Saturday afternoon, in particular the Interstate 44 corridor.
Precipitation was expected to move out of the Tulsa area Saturday night with temperatures dropping to around 20 with north winds at 10 mph to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Sunday’s forecast was for partly cloudy skies in the morning, then clearing and not as cold. Highs were expected to be in the upper 40s with west winds around 10 mph. Sunday night was expected to be mostly clear with lows in upper 20s and light northwest winds.
Monday's forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s with light winds.