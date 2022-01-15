Tulsa picks up its first measurable snowfall of the season

The Tulsa area picked up its first measurable snowfall of the season on Saturday as northeast Oklahoma caught the edge of a major winter storm marching to the Southeast.

Light to moderate snow that fell throughout the afternoon left a 0.1 inch accumulation at the official observation site at Tulsa International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. Reports of up to a half-inch of snow in some areas came into the Tulsa office, a forecaster there said as the snow tapered off Saturday evening.

Temperatures in Tulsa hovered around 27 degrees through the afternoon. Tulsa County was never under any winter weather watches or warnings, but a wind advisory was in effect until 5 p.m. and gusty winds kept wind chills in the teens.

Saturday’s forecast had called for the possibility of up to an inch of snow in Tulsa.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A winter weather advisory remained in effect for the northeastern portion of the state until midnight with snow accumulations of 1-2 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning was in effect for the northeastern corner of Arkansas until midnight with 3-4 inches of snow possible in Fayetteville.