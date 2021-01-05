Tulsa pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Pittsburg County crash

A Tulsa man suffered serious injuries in a construction zone crash in Pittsburg County on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The 25-year-old was on foot at a one-lane site near Blocker and Hickory Hill roads in Crowder about 9:30 a.m. when a vehicle failed to stop for traffic control personnel, striking the Tulsan as well as a 19-year-old McAlester man and a parked vehicle.

The Tulsan was flown to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition with trunk internal and leg injuries, according to the report. The McAlester man was taken to local hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle's driver, an 84-year-old man also from McAlester, was not injured, the report states.

Troopers said the driver's condition at the time was apparently normal. They attributed the cause of the crash to inattentive driving.