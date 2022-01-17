Tulsa pastor goes viral with 'nasty' sermon: How has Transformation Church responded?

A Tulsa pastor has gone viral after Transformation Church aired a sermon in which he rubbed mucus and saliva on his brother's face to illustrate a point about receiving God's miracles.

Pastor Michael Todd has become known for widely broadcast sermons seen by congregants across the world, with as many as 24,000 people watching his live-streamed sermons.

On Sunday, Todd's message was about the potential for a negative response for those on whom God is working miracles: "Receiving vision from God might get nasty," he said.

To illustrate, he coughed mucus and spit into his hand and then rubbed it on the face of a man who was on stage with him, his brother Brentom Todd.

When those at the Tulsa church gasped and exclaimed, Todd explained, "How you just reacted is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle."

On the church's Facebook page, some followers responded that they appreciated the message that is part of Transformation's series on prayer and fasting. One individual noted that Todd is known for demonstrations in his sermons, though the spit "was in bad taste."