Tulsa Parks is working to hire lifeguards to have pools fully operational for the 2023 summer season after experiencing staffing difficulties in past years.

Aquatics Manager Nick Pond said Tulsa Parks has hired about 23 lifeguards for city pools. However, he is still recruiting for about 15 positions. Pond said he has been recruiting lifeguards by attending job fairs, going to lifeguard trainings and contacting school counselors.

“The difference of one guard can make or break a summer for me,” Pond said. “Because I’m out at the pool, I’m covering, I’m lifeguarding myself, giving my staff a bit longer of a break and if I have a lifeguard out there instead it just makes my life a little easier.”

With the current staff, McClure and Lacy pools could be open on a full-time basis while the schedules of other pools are alternated. Pond said he has more staff than last year and is seeing more interest every day.

Anna America, the city chief of Parks, Culture & Recreation and department director, said that last year's pool schedules were staggered.

“We didn’t have enough people to have people at every pool so they would work at one pool and then they would have to move to another pool,” America said.

Moving between pools about every two days was challenging for the lifeguards, she said.

“Ideally you have lifeguards working at the same pool; they get to know a lot of the customers because a lot of the customers are coming from the neighborhood,” America said. “So they kind of know the kid they need to keep an eye on and things like that, but they’re also real familiar with the pool.”

Fully staffing the pools with lifeguards has been challenging, especially during pandemic labor shortages, America said.

In 2019 Tulsa Parks was able to successfully open all community pools with 24 employees but was not considered fully staffed, according to a May 2021 press release.

America said that after new lifeguards complete their training, she expects to open all the pools on a full schedule June 3.

Staffing shortages would affect some of the pool's regular functions throughout the year. According to the Tulsa Parks Aquatics website, the pools can only be rented out on a limited basis during the regular pool schedules because of staffing shortages.

In a partnership with the Tulsa County Bar Association, Tulsa Parks is offering two free lifeguard certification sessions for those who apply for positions, according to a press release from the City of Tulsa. A session will be held Saturday and Sunday, along with a second session May 27 and 28, at McClure Pool. America said free lifeguard certification sessions are intended to incentivize people to apply.

“In order to be a lifeguard you have to get certified and that can be a couple hundred dollars if you’re paying for it and for a lot of young people obviously that’s a barrier,” America said. “People who sign up to be a lifeguard for us and do the certification, we’ll provide the class for them.”

Lifeguards must be 16 years old and strong swimmers, according to the press release. Lifeguards will be paid $11.90 an hour or $12.37 an hour for returning lifeguards, according to the Tulsa Parks website.

Pond said that more than half of his staff are returning lifeguards from previous summers.

“They really do enjoy their jobs and they’ve made lasting friendships that they wouldn’t have had otherwise at the pool,” Pond said.

