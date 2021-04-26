Tulsa Parks has openings for lifeguards, day camp counselors

Tulsa Parks has openings for lifeguards and day camp counselors.

Tulsa Parks will operate four pools this summer: Berry, McClure, Lacy and Whiteside (reopening with new pool). Reed pool is under construction and will not open this season.

Day camps will be held at Hicks, Lacy, Reed, Whiteside, Jane A. Malone and Central parks. An art camp will be held at WaterWorks Art Center.

"Tulsa Parks lifeguards have the opportunity to develop core work ethics and professionalism in a high-energy environment," the city said in a news release.

"Potential applicants will enhance their communication skills by learning team building, customer service, leadership, critical thinking, creativity, crisis management, and emergency rescue skills."

Lifeguards will receive pre-season training and training that continues throughout the season.

The pools will open in early June and close during the second week of August.

Lifeguard pay ranges from $9 to $9.36 per hour.

The schedule is 40 hours per week, six days per week or part-time positions are available.