Tulsa parade headlines busy Veterans Day across area

With a special nod to the heroes of Sept. 11, the oldest Nov. 11 tradition in Tulsa will return on Thursday.
The annual Tulsa Veterans Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. downtown, starting from Third Street and Cincinnati Avenue.
This year’s theme is “Never Forgotten” in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The parade will follow its traditional route, but this year it will extend to finish at the new Veterans Park, Sixth Street and Peoria Avenue, organizers said.
Following the parade, veterans and their families will have a couple of options to celebrate the day:
American Legion Post 1 members will offer lunch at the post, 1120 E. Eighth St.
VFW Post 577 will host a parade after-party and cookout at that post, 1109 E. Sixth St., with live music, food and drinks.
The parade has more than 110 entries this year, up from last year’s 84, which was down due to the pandemic.
It’s still a lower turnout than in previous years, but clearly it is on its way to bouncing back, said Josh Starks, parade chairman.
“We do see the desire to reengage, but some organizations might need another year,” he said.
He said the decision to extend the route to conclude at Veterans Park seemed fitting and will help showcase the park’s new location. In September, city officials rededicated the former Centennial Park as Veterans Park.
This year marks the 103rd anniversary of the nation’s first Veterans Day — originally called Armistice Day — signaling the end of World War I.
The Tulsa parade, one of the country’s largest, traces its unofficial origin to that date, Nov. 11, 1918.
More parades
Other longstanding area parades are set for Thursday in Claremore and Collinsville.
The annual Claremore Veterans Day Parade will begin at 11:11 a.m., marching from the Expo Center down Will Rogers Boulevard.
The annual Collinsville Veterans Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and march down Main Street in the community’s downtown area. Preceding the parade, a veterans appreciation ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Community Center, 903 W. Main St.
In what organizers hope to make a yearly tradition, downtown Broken Arrow will host the second annual Broken Arrow Elks Lodge 2673 Veterans Day Parade.
The start time is 10 a.m. The route begins at Main and College streets in the city’s Rose District and proceeds south on Main Street.
Other activities
OSU-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave., will host a Veterans Day recognition event at 3 p.m. Thursday in the campus auditorium.
Community veterans and their families are invited to be recognized and honored.
The program will include music and remarks from members of the Booker T. Washington High School class of 1965.
A reception will follow at 3:30 p.m.
After that, at 4 p.m., everyone is invited to move outside to the Ellis Walker Woods Memorial for the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame induction of late BTW graduates Roscoe Cartwright and Joe Thomas.
The Sherman Miller Museum of Jewish Art, 2021 E. 71st St., is hosting a Veterans Day recognition event that will also serve to mark the one-year anniversary of the opening of the museum’s Sanditen/Kaiser Holocaust Center.
From 10 a.m-5 p.m. Thursday, admission will be free to the center and all other museum exhibits, including the Oklahoma World War II Veterans Memorial.
Veterans and their families are especially encouraged to visit on Thursday, when in addition to the exhibits they can meet Holocaust survivor Eva Unterman and World War II veteran Frank Riesinger.
Masks will be required.
In Tahlequah, Northeastern State University will mark Veterans Day with the unveiling and dedication of a new veterans monument and plaza on the campus, 600 N. Grand Ave.
The event is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday and will feature NSU alumnus Brig. Gen. Jon Harrison and others speakers.
The plaza is between the Center for the Performing Arts and Seminary Hall.
Featured video: Tulsa’s Veterans Day Parade 2020