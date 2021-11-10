Tulsa parade headlines busy Veterans Day across area

With a special nod to the heroes of Sept. 11, the oldest Nov. 11 tradition in Tulsa will return on Thursday.

The annual Tulsa Veterans Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. downtown, starting from Third Street and Cincinnati Avenue.

This year’s theme is “Never Forgotten” in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The parade will follow its traditional route, but this year it will extend to finish at the new Veterans Park, Sixth Street and Peoria Avenue, organizers said.

Following the parade, veterans and their families will have a couple of options to celebrate the day:

American Legion Post 1 members will offer lunch at the post, 1120 E. Eighth St.

VFW Post 577 will host a parade after-party and cookout at that post, 1109 E. Sixth St., with live music, food and drinks.

The parade has more than 110 entries this year, up from last year’s 84, which was down due to the pandemic.

It’s still a lower turnout than in previous years, but clearly it is on its way to bouncing back, said Josh Starks, parade chairman.