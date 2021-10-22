Tulsa, Owasso join state in seeking to overturn McGirt ruling

The July 2020 decision ruled that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation.

The cities of Tulsa and Owasso have joined with the state of Oklahoma in its attempt to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, claiming it has reduced American Indian crime victims to “second-class status.”

Both cities on Friday filed a joint friend-of-the-court brief in a case the state wants the U.S. Supreme Court to review with the goal of either overturning or modifying rulings related to the case.

“McGirt has had — and continues to have — harmful consequences,” attorneys for the two cities wrote in a brief filed in the case involving Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta.

The cities claim no other decision by the Supreme Court has had a “more immediate and destabilizing effect on life in an American State than McGirt v. Oklahoma.”

“The tragic consequence is that some crimes are going unprosecuted, with a significant share committed by non-Indians against Indians,” the cities state in their brief.