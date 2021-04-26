Tulsa orthodontist, family members among four people killed in Friday plane crash in Arkansas

A Tulsa orthodontist, two members of his family and another person died Friday after the single-engine plane they boarded in Muskogee crashed in a remote area of Arkansas during inclement weather.

A statement from Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro indicates that authorities in Arkansas notified the agency about finding the wreckage of a single-engine Piper PA-46 aircraft near Danville, Arkansas, around 11 a.m. Saturday.

The FAA had notified law enforcement earlier of the plane’s disappearance. It had been reported missing Friday evening while en route from Muskogee Regional Airport to Williston Municipal Airport in Williston, Florida.

Molinaro said four people were aboard, but he said it would be up to local officials to identify them. A notation from the FAA contains the aircraft’s N registration number, which records show is a match for orthodontist Mark Andregg, who had a practice near 61st Street and Mingo Road in Tulsa.