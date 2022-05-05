Tulsa opens Mother Road visitors center as the city braces for record tourism

When trying a restaurant for the first time, Tim Chambers doesn’t particularly care what the menu says.

“I’d rather talk to someone who’s actually been there before and knows the food,” said Chambers, vice president of marketing and communications for Tulsa Regional Tourism.

The same goes for visiting a new city, he says. A website or tourism guide can’t match a real-life conversation with a local.

“You want to talk to somebody who really knows a city and who can get to know you a little,” Chambers said. “What do you like to do? What are your interests? You don’t want the same advice that everybody else gets.”

With that kind of interaction in mind, Visit Tulsa opened a new visitors center Wednesday inside Gambill’s Coffee at the Shops at Mother Road Market, overlooking one of the busiest corners along Tulsa’s stretch of historic Route 66.

The location, in the heart of the Market District along 11th Street east of downtown Tulsa, puts it near one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations, the Mother Road Market itself.

The idea is to “market Tulsa to people who are already here” and looking for more to do, Chambers said.

The visitors center’s grand opening came just in time for what Tulsa expects to be the busiest tourism season the city has ever seen. Thousands of people will be coming soon for the PGA Championship, the Certified Piedmontese Ironman competition and the opening of the Bob Dylan Center.

“Our great city is about to be in the spotlight in front of an enormous global audience,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum. And the new visitors center “will ensure these visitors see everything that Tulsa has to offer.”

Nearly every hotel in or even near Tulsa has sold out for the month of May, officials said.

“We are anticipating record tourism highs in Tulsa this summer,” said Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.

And Tulsa expects another boost in tourism from the Route 66 centennial in 2026.

“The revitalization of Tulsa’s portion of Route 66 is transforming the way people experience Tulsa,” Pinnell said.

Featured video:

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.