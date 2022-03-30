Tulsa Oilers want former Macy's at Promenade for public rink, practice space

The Tulsa Oilers hockey team is seeking to purchase the former Macy's store at Promenade Mall and build team practice and public ice rinks inside.

"What we're trying to do is grow hockey in Tulsa," Oilers owner Andy Scurto told the Tulsa World on Wednesday. "This will be nothing but positive for the area."

Currently in a feasibility phase, plans call for the Oilers to buy and renovate the former 180,000-square-foot Macy's store, install two ice rinks for team practice and public use, a sports bar, snack shop, and team offices and locker rooms. Capacity for people to skate or watch team practice would be 500-600, he said.

Cost would be $12-$15 million for the entire building purchase and renovation, Scurto said.

The Oilers would continue to play games at the BOK Center.

Several hurdles must be overcome before the plans can move forward, he said, including a rezoning application that has been submitted to the city's Board of Adjustment.

A public hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 12.

"We might have a few people protest, about possible noise and traffic, but I don't think what we'll have ... would be any worse than Christmas time at Macy's," he said.

If zoning is approved, the Oilers would also have to gain structural safety approval with several aspects of the project, including removing several existing support columns inside the building in order to build ice rinks, insulating steel from fire and for the ice itself, he said.

Scurto said zoning and building safety measure approvals could take 30-45 days.

"After that, it should be a no-go or a full-go," he said.

In addition to public use, the facility could be used for youth hockey and special events, he said.

If all regulatory and construction hurdles are cleared, it could take 12 to 18 months before the facility is opened, depending on the availably of construction materials and crews, he said.

Asked his confidence that the project will become a reality, Scurto said, "I'd say about 70%."

"I've spoken to the mayor. He's behind the project and thinks it will be a really positive thing. I've spoken to the city council member whose district includes that area. He is also excited about it."

Scurto, owner of NL Sports LLC, purchased the Oilers, an ECHL hockey team, in a deal finalized in September. He is from Saratoga, California, a suburb of San Jose in the bay area.

He said the idea for the former Macy's purchase came from a similar situation in San Jose in which private property was purchased as a way to give the public greater exposure to hockey. Other ECHL hockey teams are taking similar measures as the Oilers' proposed purchase, he said.

In Tulsa, before the area was Tulsa Promenade mall, it was Southland, an outdoor shopping center at 41st Street and Yale Avenue that opened in 1965.

The Macy's store closed in 2017.

At the time, the company announced was closing 100 stores as part of a decision to streamline its store portfolio. Another Tulsa Macy's at Woodland Hills Mall was not affected.

The Promenade store employed 58 associates, according to a company news release.

The store opened as a Foley’s in 1996.

Several other tenants followed suit, as 2019 was marked by an exodus of national retail chains and the decline in the physical property of the midtown shopping mall.

Other stores that closed included Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Charlotte Russe, Lids, and Kay and Zales jewelry stores.

Hollywood Theaters Palace 12, which was owned by Regal Cinemas, also closed in 2019.

Unpaid debt and taxes led the property into receivership that year.

"It will be nice to have a new neighbor," said Karen Gilbert, executive director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers, which has offices in the mall.

She said few retail stores remain at the property, including Dillard's, Bath & Body Works and a few athletic stores.

The current owner of the Macy's property is Emily Morgan LLC, according to Board of Adjustment documents. The owner is a subsidiary of the Ross Group, Scurto said.

