The Tulsa Oilers ice center under construction at a former Promenade mall department store is a step closer to reality after the facility's name was announced Friday.

WeStreet Ice Center, a practice facility for the local ice hockey team and that will offer space for skating and youth sporting events, is scheduled to open later this year at the site of a former Macy’s.

"While it will be an excellent practice facility for our beloved local ice hockey team, the ice center will also serve as a hub for youth sports, community events, national tournaments, and will be a driver of economic development for our city,” Greg Gallant, president and CEO of WeStreet Credit Union, said in a statement.

The center will offer enough room for figure skating, youth ice hockey, broomball, curling and other sports that would be new to the area.

The Oilers will continue to play conference games at the BOK Center. The team also has a practice facility at 6413 S. Mingo Road.

The WeStreet Ice Center is expected to have an economic impact with out-of-state visitors for tournaments, events and exhibitions, according to a news release with a projected attendance of 500,000-plus annually.

“We began this project with the community in mind,” Tulsa Oilers owner Andy Scurto said in a statement. “We’re ecstatic about the new offices and practice space for our team, but more than anything, we’re motivated by the opportunity to make hockey and ice sports more accessible for our fans and kids in the region.”

The 140,000 square-foot facility will include an in-house pro shop, concessions, a full-service bar and restaurant, virtual gaming, and meeting areas for events and celebrations.

“This undertaking will certainly be one of the coolest developments our city has seen on the sports front this decade, contributing to the region's status as a sports destination,” Tulsa Regional Chamber official Renee McKenney said in a statement. “Its midtown location will allow for driving commerce to adjacent businesses, contributing to increased levels of economic impact to portions of Tulsa south of the downtown area."

