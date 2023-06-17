OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is expected to get a new headquarters building in Tulsa.

The Legislature has appropriated $8 million for improvements to Department of Public Safety facilities, of which $5 million is expected to be spent on a new facility for Troop B based in Tulsa.

Gov. Kevin Stitt let the measure containing the funding, House Bill 1012x, take effect without his signature.

The current facility, located near Interstate 44 and East 22nd Place at 9191 E. Skelly Drive, is an old radio station that the Department of Public Safety acquired years ago, said Capt. Preston Lay, legislative liaison for the agency.

“DPS owns it,” Lay said. “We will sell that property at some point and reinvest that money back into state infrastructure.”

Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said the old facility floods and is plagued with mold.

The facility also has air conditioning issues, Lay said.

The agency has been pouring money into the old facility, but it is now beyond repair, Lay said.

“It is outdated for what we need,” Lay said. “This will be an opportunity for us to get into a new facility that better meets the needs of Tulsa area law enforcement.”

The new facility will be built on land provided by the Department of Transportation at U.S. 169 and 46th Street North, Lay said. The agency will be able to build it so it meets the needs of law enforcement, he said.

It will also have space for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Lay said.

Lay said it will take one to two years to complete the new facility.

