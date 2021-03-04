Tulsa officials express thanks for healthcare workers, warn residents not to relax virus precautions: 'We've come too far'

But it's not yet time to relax.

"The new virus variants are worrisome," Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department said after listing off the stats. "We've come too far; we've lost too much to regress now."

Dart encouraged every eligible resident to get fully vaccinated against the virus, and implored all residents, vaccinated or not, to continue practicing the 3 W's — Wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.

Those planning to travel for spring break should get tested first, and those wary of getting the vaccines should consult their doctors. It's normal to be cautious, Dart said, but residents need to stay informed.

Bynum said local health experts have yet to indicate it's safe to relax the city's mask mandate, which expires in April, and he stated he will continue to follow their advice over "politically popular" decisions.

"We can see a light at the end of the tunnel ... but we're not quite ready for the mask bonfire yet," Bynum said, chuckling.

Bynum expressed his thanks to everyday Tulsans who did and continue to do their part in the fight against COVID-19, along with frontline healthcare workers, who Bynum acknowledged likely don't shed their experiences with their PPE at the end of a shift.