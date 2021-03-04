Tulsa officials express thanks for healthcare workers, warn residents not to relax virus precautions: 'We've come too far'

It was a year ago Saturday when Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum was walking to a meeting in downtown and received a call from Gov. Kevin Stitt's office: The first case of COVID-19 in Oklahoma had been identified in a Tulsa County man.
"That feels like it was about a decade ago," Bynum said Thursday during a video news conference.
In one month, life as every Tulsan knew it was upended. Students left for spring break unaware they wouldn't return to the classroom for weeks or months afterward. Businesses shuttered and nursing homes closed. Unemployment spiked and patients died away from their families.
But in the trial, many Tulsans stepped up and took action to help and protect those they could, Bynum said.
Now more than 71,000 recorded cases later and still grieving the deaths of 723 neighbors and counting, the region appears to be headed in a better direction.
On Thursday, Tulsa County's average of new daily reported cases dropped to the lowest figure recorded since mid-June, 92, and the region's hospitalizations continued to plummet, along with many other metrics.
But it's not yet time to relax.
"The new virus variants are worrisome," Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department said after listing off the stats. "We've come too far; we've lost too much to regress now."
Dart encouraged every eligible resident to get fully vaccinated against the virus, and implored all residents, vaccinated or not, to continue practicing the 3 W's — Wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
Those planning to travel for spring break should get tested first, and those wary of getting the vaccines should consult their doctors. It's normal to be cautious, Dart said, but residents need to stay informed.
Bynum said local health experts have yet to indicate it's safe to relax the city's mask mandate, which expires in April, and he stated he will continue to follow their advice over "politically popular" decisions.
"We can see a light at the end of the tunnel ... but we're not quite ready for the mask bonfire yet," Bynum said, chuckling.
Bynum expressed his thanks to everyday Tulsans who did and continue to do their part in the fight against COVID-19, along with frontline healthcare workers, who Bynum acknowledged likely don't shed their experiences with their PPE at the end of a shift.
Thursday, the city released a video made up of clips sent in from residents and organizations all over the city, thanking healthcare workers for their tireless care of patients.
The video features one group of masked grade schoolers dressed like the elderly, likely for a themed dress-up day.
"Tulsa healthcare workers are the best I've seen in my entire life," a youngin' donning a newsboy cap and pipe exclaimed before two girls with baby-powdered hair and pearls acknowledged: "We know it's not easy, but we sure appreciate you.
A boy in suspenders heartily finished out the message before the whole class broke out into silly dances: "Thanks for keeping us young and healthy."