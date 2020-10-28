Tulsa officers mourn death of Fraternal Order of Police chairman from COVID-19

"It really hits home that we lost an officer to this," Franklin said. "I hope this changes the opinions of some and changes the actions of people."

Mayor G.T. Bynum said Lindsey was a friend.

"Jerad loved the men and women of the Tulsa Police Department deeply," Bynum said in a social media post. "It drove his work as Chairman of the Fraternal Order of Police, and for him that work was not a job but a calling.

"As a friend, he could be incredibly thoughtful and more concerned for you than you might be for yourself. But if he thought you weren’t doing right by his brothers and sisters in blue, he could be an equally devoted thorn in your side ...

"My thoughts this morning are with his family. He loved time spent with them, and they have sacrificed much for his service to the city of Tulsa," Bynum said.

City councilors also spoke to Lindsey’s legacy of support for officers. District 3 Councilor Crista Patrick and District 9 Councilor Ben Kimbro said Lindsey will be remembered for his tireless commitment to law enforcement.

“Jerad was a passionate advocate for law enforcement and a good friend,” Patrick said. “This is a devastating loss and my heart is with his family. Words are truly inadequate.”