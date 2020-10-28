Tulsa officers mourn death of Fraternal Order of Police chairman battling COVID-19

The Tulsa Police Department announced the death of the city's police union leader early Wednesday.

Jerad Lindsey, chairman of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police, reportedly was infected with COVID-19 and died after suffering complications from the disease. He was 40 years old.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Tulsa Police Department confirms the passing of one of our active duty officers," the agency said in a statement. "This morning, October 28, 2020, Officer Jerad Lindsey passed due to complications from COVID-19."

Lindsey started his career with Tulsa Police Department in 2005 and worked as patrol officer. He recently was serving also as Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police vice president.

"Jerad’s work with the Fraternal Order of Police on the national, state and local level was done with sincerity and a commitment to the rights of all those wearing the police uniform," TPD said in a statement.

Lindsey is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and two sons.