Tulsa nurses throw — and catch — ceremonial first pitch at World Series

  • Updated
Two Tulsa nurses who moved to New York to help with COVID-19 care in March threw — and caught — the ceremonial first pitch at Game 1 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday night. 

Jamie Edens threw Tuesday's first pitch to her husband, Ryan Ward, as part of Major League Baseball's tribute to frontline health care heroes.

The couple moved to New York in March to help provide care to COVID-19 patients as the pandemic worsened and have been helping in Texas since July, according to a news release from Major League Baseball. 

Edens and Ward were honored alongside two other nurses Tuesday, Erika Combs, a Dallas oncology and kidney transplant nurse who switched to the COVID-19 unit, and Brittney Burns, a nurse practitioner from San Antonio who also left to help with patients in New York before returning to Texas this summer. 

