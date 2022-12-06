Tulsa names annual Pinnacle Award recipients

Capping off a three-month selection process, several Tulsans will be named this week as recipients of the annual Pinnacle Awards, recognizing — as Mayor G.T. Bynum put it Tuesday — “women who have distinguished themselves as leaders in our community.”

Bynum will make the official announcement Thursday, but he released the names of the recipients a couple of days early, saying he was “grateful for their service as professionals and volunteers, working to make Tulsa a better place.”

The winners include:

Rose Washington-Jones, CEO of the Tulsa Economic Development Corp., will receive the Anna C. Roth Legacy Award. TEDC reaches more than 500 entrepreneurs and small businesses each year through workshops, development services and loans to foster economic development in the city.

Tamecca Rogers, author of the children’s book “Who Said You Can Touch My Hair?” will receive the Arts and Humanities Award. Rogers serves as director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Tulsa Tech while volunteering much of her time toward education outreach across the state.

Irma Chajecki, a bilingual immigrant specialist for the American Dream Center, will receive the Community Service Award. Chajecki has spent more than 40 years helping immigrants in Tulsa and, earlier this year, was honored with the Compassion Award from the City of Tulsa Human Rights Commission.

The Corporate Business Award will go to Elian Hurtado Jarve, founder of Galera Business Consulting. Jarve has more than 20 years of experience in helping companies grow in their presence in Hispanic communities. And in 2020, she became a trustee for the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, now known as Partner Tulsa, where she currently serves as vice chair.

Sarah Wyatt, director of strategy and operations for the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium, will receive the Education Award.

The Entrepreneur Award will go Anita Williams, a registered nurse who founded A&M Health Care Clinic, a primary care facility in north Tulsa.

Deneisha Johnson, a finance manager for the American Red Cross, will receive the Health & Wellness Award for being an advocate for behavioral health in Tulsa. Eleven years ago before moving to Tulsa, Johnson was unemployed and homeless in Chicago. Now she serves as board chair and public relations chair for Counseling & Recovery Services of Oklahoma.

The Rising Star Award will go to Ashley Townsend, a vice president and community manager at Chase bank. Townsend works with local businesses and community groups to provide free financial education workshops and resources to help close a racial wealth gap in the city.

The Corporate Champion Award will go to the Persimmon Group, a management consulting firm where women hold 50% of senior leadership roles and 71% of senior consultant positions.

All nine recipients will be honored at the annual Pinnacle Awards March 24 at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa, officials said.

The Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women established the Pinnacle Awards in 1987. And in 2015, the commission forged a partnership with YWCA Tulsa’s Women of the Year event.

“It’s always an honor to be able to tell the stories of women who are fearless change agents in our community,” said Julie Davis, CEO of the YWCA.