Tulsa, much of state under tornado watch until 7 p.m.

Tulsa and much of the state are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

The area remains at an "enhanced" risk for severe weather this afternoon, tonight and into Friday morning, forecasters said.

"The better chance of severe weather and flooding looks to occur from Thursday evening into early Friday morning with a thunderstorm complex expected to form along a cold front that will move from northwest to southeast through most of the area," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"However, there is also a chance of discrete supercell (thunderstorm) development in advance of the front during the mid- to late afternoon across northeast Oklahoma.

"Very large hail and a tornado threat would exist with discrete storms if they develop."