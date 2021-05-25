Tulsa, most of state in 'enhanced' risk for severe weather Thursday

Tulsa and much of the state is in the "enhanced" risk for severe weather Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman said.

Large hail, significant severe thunderstorm wind gusts, and several tornadoes are possible, forecasters said.

Though conditions could change between Tuesday and Thursday, "by early (Thursday) evening ... explosive thunderstorm development is probable near the (cold) front as storms congeal and grow upscale within the moist/instability reservoir centered over OK," the SPC said.

"A severe-wind producing (event) is possible during the evening and perhaps persisting into the overnight across OK into the western Ozark Plateau."

The "enhanced" category is in the middle of a five-tier scale used by the SPC.

For northeast Oklahoma, "the better chance of severe weather and flooding looks to occur from Thursday evening into early Friday morning with a thunderstorm complex expected to form along a cold front that will move from northwest to southeast through most of the area," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

