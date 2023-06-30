Five mosquito traps operated by a Tulsa Health Department program tested positive for West Nile virus this week.

The department operates a mosquito surveillance program to detect mosquito-borne illnesses. Michael Morrison, vector control coordinator for the program, said recent weather may have increased mosquito activity.

“They really enjoy the higher heat and higher humidity,” Morrison said. “Such as the rain that we’re getting and things of that nature.”

Although the traps tested positive for the virus there have been no human cases in Tulsa County this year, according to the department. So far in 2023, 17 cases of West Nile virus have been reported across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Tulsa Health Department website, tulsa-health.org, lists where the positive traps are located on a grid system. Four of the five positive traps were between Apache and 11th streets and between Lewis Avenue and Sheridan Road.

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of a mosquito that has fed on an infected bird, according to Tulsa Health Department.

“If you look at the map, it looks like four of the five traps are actually pretty close together, which would make sense if those are the birds that are carrying the West Nile virus,” Morrison said.

The department begins the mosquito surveillance program every year in May. The traps are tested weekly, with the goal of making a risk assessment based on the abundance of mosquitoes and determining appropriate control methods.

The months of July through October are the highest risk months for West Nile virus exposure in Oklahoma, according to Tulsa Health Department information. Morrison said the virus often is identified in traps early during surveillance and may reappear again later in the season.

If people have spent time outdoors, gotten mosquito bites or traveled and have West Nile virus symptoms, they should take steps to ensure appropriate care, said Tulsa Health Department Epidemiology Supervisor Madison Thomas.

People with symptoms will have a fever and other possible symptoms like headaches, body aches, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC.

“If they have those symptoms, then it’s recommended that they see their health care provider to be tested,” Thomas said.

One in 5 of those infected with West Nile virus develop symptoms, according to the CDC. However, 1 in 150 people infected develop a severe illness that can be fatal. In 2021 one person died in Tulsa County from the virus, according to the department.

“It’s really only in rare cases will it develop into severe disease, and that severe disease is characterized by issues with the central nervous system,” Thomas said. “It is possible and that’s why it should be taken seriously, and people should take prevention measures because of that risk, but it’s still really low.”

To prevent infection residents should take precautions by draining standing water, wearing long and loose-fitting clothing and using insect repellent with DEET, according to the department.

“Use an insect repellent whenever you're in an area that’s prone to mosquitoes, but the best thing to do to prevent disease is to prevent yourself from contracting it,” Morrison said.