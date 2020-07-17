As health departments in northern states announced this week they will not monitor mosquitoes because of coronavirus pandemic demands, Tulsa Health Department issued a notification and weekly update on its program.
“We are putting out a reminder for Tulsans to be mosquito-wise,” said marketing and public relations manger Lori Just. “With the hot weather and with the rain we had several days ago people should be aware of that incubation period of about 10 days and checking areas for standing water and emptying and cleaning containers.”
A software issue prevented the Tulsa Health mosquito monitoring information page from updating for a few weeks but that issue was resolved Thursday, Just said.
Programs to monitor for mosquitoes with West Nile and to spray for mosquito control are still underway, she said.
“We are still testing as normal,” Just said.
Residents need to pay attention to mosquitoes and places they might reproduce now because the time for a mosquito to grow from egg to adult is 10 to 14 days, she said.
That’s why health agencies encourage people to clean out or empty any outside containers, including birdbaths and kiddie pools, at least once a week, but especially after a rainfall followed by a string of extremely hot days, she said.
Wet weather followed by a days of hot, dry conditions are ideal for the Culex species of mosquito, which is the most common carrier of West Nile. It thrives in shallow stagnant waters and is most active in the early evening hours.
Aedes mosquitoes, the busy biters often called “nuisance” mosquitoes that are active at different times of the day, can still transmit the disease but are less commonly a vector, the department has reported.
Oklahoma’s worst years on record for West Nile disease and deaths were 2003, 2007 and 2012, each characterized by higher than normal summer temperatures and drought, according to reports on the Oklahoma Department of Health website.
Only one test site in the Tulsa area has produced a positive test for mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus so far this season. That was the week of May 22-28 in a location immediately west of LaFortune Park, according to stats on the Tulsa Health Department web page.
On Thursday news reports noted that health departments in large counties in Ohio and Michigan and North Dakota stopped monitoring or spraying for mosquitos.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reportedly stepped in to help in at least nine states to test mosquitoes and handle human blood tests. The agency also issued a policy brief with the U.S. Environmental Protection agency stressing the importance of continued West Nile monitoring even during the pandemic.