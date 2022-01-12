Tulsa MLK parade to go forward; other commemorative events canceled for COVID

Two of the traditional highlights of Tulsa's Martin Luther King Day commemoration have been canceled due to pandemic concerns, but the parade will continue as planned, organizers said.

The 43rd annual Martin Luther King Commemorative Parade, set for 11 a.m. Monday, was to be preceded Sunday by the annual Walk in Peace and the MLK Interfaith Community Service.

Officials said with the high number of COVID-19 cases in Tulsa and surrounding communities, however, the decision was made Wednesday to cancel both Sunday events.

Several student-related activities set for this week had already been canceled, including the annual MLK Student Awards dinner.

Chris Payne, MLK Commemorative Society communications chairman, said officials believe the parade, however, can be held safely.

"We are asking everyone to consider wearing masks so we can do our part to keep COVID numbers down," he said.

"We look forward to having an excellent celebration of Dr. King with 160 parade entries, and we hope everyone will have a great time."