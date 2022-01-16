Tulsa MLK parade returns for 43rd year despite pandemic challenges

Starting at North Detroit Avenue and John Hope Franklin Boulevard, the route stretches from there, down Greenwood Avenue and part of Archer Street to end near ONEOK Field.

Interest in participating has been high, pandemic notwithstanding, Thompson said.

He said the parade had topped 150 entries as of Thursday, and his phone was still ringing.

Most likely, the pre-COVID level is out of reach, though. The parade traditionally has drawn close to 200 entries, which ranked it third nationally among MLK parades, trailing only Houston and Dallas, Thompson said.

“We’re real proud of that fact,” he added. “And we know if we can get a break from this virus, we can get back to that.”

The society’s annual Walk in Peace and MLK Interfaith Community Service, which had been set for Sunday, both have been canceled due to COVID, as were several student-related activities set for the past week.

This year’s parade theme is “Hope and Action: The Fierce Urgency of Now.”

Parade grand marshal will be Joe Deere, Cherokee Nation councilor for District 13.