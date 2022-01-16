Tulsa MLK parade returns for 43rd year despite pandemic challenges

When Tulsa’s annual parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr. hits the streets on Monday, it will look much more like what spectators are used to, organizers promise.
“The marching bands, the drill teams, they’ll all be back,” said Pleas Thompson, president of Tulsa’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society.
Last year’s parade, also held amid increasing COVID-19 spread, was scaled back, featuring mainly floats and vehicles.
The public was also asked to stay home, cutting back on spectators.
The pandemic was still a big concern this year, Thompson said, and forced several scheduled indoor events to be canceled.
But he said he’s confident the outdoor parade can be held safely.
“We are asking everyone to wear masks and social distance. Just be careful, be safe, be smart,” he said.
The 43rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Monday, marking the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Starting at North Detroit Avenue and John Hope Franklin Boulevard, the route stretches from there, down Greenwood Avenue and part of Archer Street to end near ONEOK Field.
Interest in participating has been high, pandemic notwithstanding, Thompson said.
He said the parade had topped 150 entries as of Thursday, and his phone was still ringing.
Most likely, the pre-COVID level is out of reach, though. The parade traditionally has drawn close to 200 entries, which ranked it third nationally among MLK parades, trailing only Houston and Dallas, Thompson said.
“We’re real proud of that fact,” he added. “And we know if we can get a break from this virus, we can get back to that.”
The society’s annual Walk in Peace and MLK Interfaith Community Service, which had been set for Sunday, both have been canceled due to COVID, as were several student-related activities set for the past week.
This year’s parade theme is “Hope and Action: The Fierce Urgency of Now.”
Parade grand marshal will be Joe Deere, Cherokee Nation councilor for District 13.
Deere, one of the Tulsa World’s People to Watch for 2021, will be wearing purple to signify bipartisanship, creating community and building bridges.
Spectators will also be able to enjoy the parade from home. It will air live beginning at 11 a.m. on KTUL Channel 8.
Parade winners will be announced during the festivities.
For more information, go to mlktulsa.com.
