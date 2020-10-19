Tulsa middle, junior high and high school students will remain in distance learning until January, school board decides

Secondary students will stay in distance learning until after winter break, the Tulsa school board decided Monday evening.

In a virtual meeting, board members voted 6-1 to have students in middle school and high school transition on Jan. 4 to in-person instruction for four days a week. Wednesdays will be spent in distance learning. The only "no" vote came from Jerry Griffin, who said he believes the return date should be much earlier than in over two months from now.

The school board voted last week to send elementary students back to the classroom in November four days a week. That vote was much more narrow, with three board members voting against the motion. The board at the time could not make a decision for secondary students and agreed to resume the conversation this week.

On Monday evening, Griffin first proposed for high-schoolers to return Nov. 16, but the motion did not receive any approval from the rest of the board. Suzanne Schreiber later motioned to allow sixth-graders and ninth-graders to return Nov. 30, while the remaining secondary grades would come back the following week, but that motion also was rejected.