G.T. Bynum won a second term as mayor of Tulsa on Tuesday night with 52% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Tulsa County Election Board

Greg Robinson finished second with 29% of the vote in the nonpartisan election. Ken Reddick finished third with 14%.

Robison, a Black community activist from north Tulsa, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in mounting a high-profile challenge that never translated into a substantial percentage of votes.

Bynum, 42, drew from across party lines in 2016 when he defeated incumbent Dewey Bartlett. Both are Republicans.

Bynum’s support among some moderates has frayed in the last few months because they did not believe he had done enough to try to prevent President Trump’s rally at the BOK Center in June, when the city was attempting to reopen from a COVID-19 shutdown.

Some conservatives, meanwhile, have objected to the city’s mask ordinance.

Tuesday night’s results indicate that the critics, though loud, might not have been as numerous as some expected.

Bynum’s second term will begin in December.

