Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum selects familiar name to be his new chief of staff

Former City Councilor Blake Ewing is going back to work at City Hall.

Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday that he has hired his friend and former City Council colleague to be his new chief of staff. Ewing, 43, will take over for Kathryn Junk, who is leaving her position.

“Blake was the first person that came to mind” to replace Junk," Bynum said. “And he is somebody that, when we served together on the City Council, I always respected because I always thought of him as sort of like — he was the conscience of what Tulsa could be.

“I have always teased him — he is always the one at the table challenging us to think bigger and aim higher. And he also, I think, comes at this kind of work from the same place I do, which is this kind of old-fashioned notion that public service is more important than partisan politics.

“And he knows the people, he knows the issues.”

Ewing is currently employed at OKPOP Museum, where he is the chief operating officer and creative director. He represented District 4 on the City Council from 2011 to 2018.

"OKPOP is my favorite thing that I have ever done,” Ewing said. “There is nothing bad there that I am walking away from. Those are my closest friends. I like to make stuff. I like to create things, and at OKPOP I got to be creative everyday. And it was absolutely a fantastic time.”

Ultimately, Ewing said, he could not pass up the opportunity to work with Bynum to move the city forward.

“I love Tulsa. I have always believed in its potential and really feel like we are in an exciting time as a community. ... There are not very many things that could have gotten me away from what I was doing, but I just saw this as an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," Ewing said. “I didn’t want to regret it for the rest of my life that I had a chance to come and do a thing with G.T. to work on Tulsa together.”

Bynum hired Junk as his chief of staff in November 2020, as he was preparing to start his second term.

“Kathryn Junk has been one of my closest advisers since I first started running for mayor in 2016,” Bynum said. “She stepped away from her career in the private sector to serve as my chief of staff at a crucial time for Tulsa and our team at City Hall.

“Always eager to put others out in front for the credit when things go well, Kathryn helped me navigate a series of important personnel changes and policy initiatives. I am so grateful for the sacrifices she and her family have made to build a better Tulsa.”

Ewing will begin his new job in early September. His annual salary will be $143,367.

Video: Gilcrease Turnpike nearing completion