Tulsa Mayfest returns to downtown with food, music and art through Sunday

The sight was welcome for Festival Director Heather Pingry after last year. Canceling for COVID-19 was "terrible" and "weird," she said, but organizers excited to give Tulsans a chance to come together to safely celebrate the arts and enjoy a bit of normalcy again.

“A lot of the artists, this is how they make their living; by going to art festivals,” she said. “Same thing with performers; they haven’t had a chance to perform and get paid to do what they want to do, so we’re thrilled to have that opportunity to give them the chance.”

The three-day festival will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday in the Tulsa Arts District and Historic Greenwood.

About 80 visual artists and 40 local artists will be selling and demonstrating fine arts and handmade goods, and there will be live music on two stages along with food vendors like B&G Concessions, which has been at Mayfest offering Indian tacos for longer than three decades.

The free festival is made possible by MidFirst Bank along with revenue from onsite food and beverage sales, so no outside food or beverages are allowed, including coolers or backpacks.