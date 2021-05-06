Tulsa Mayfest returns to downtown with food, music and art through Sunday

A brilliant rainbow stretched across the sky Friday morning as if to welcome the return of and beckon others toward the 48th annual Mayfest festival in downtown Tulsa.
The colorful celebration of the arts was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers are "thrilled" to offer a gathering place for art lovers, foodies and the local music scene once again.
Morning speckles of rain — which some would argue are merely traditional —were enough to make some artists doubt the turnout, but by lunch hour the sun was shining and Tulsans were out in force for the festival's return.
"It's beautiful now," said Jezz Strutt, a potter from Sand Springs showcasing her first display at Mayfest. "It's so good to have that atmosphere of the people outside and enjoying themselves."
Reconciliation Way from Boston to Elgin avenues resembled a fairground lined with food trucks and trailers topped with flags, and children grinned with their snacks as business men traipsed about with corndogs in hand.
Friends reunited with hugs and acquaintances were introduced as some sat in the sunshine on Guthrie Green for live music. Others walked along the juried art tents on Detroit Avenue from Archer to Cameron streets or perused the local art block at Reconciliation Way and Elgin Avenue.
The sight was welcome for Festival Director Heather Pingry after last year. Canceling for COVID-19 was "terrible" and "weird," she said, but organizers excited to give Tulsans a chance to come together to safely celebrate the arts and enjoy a bit of normalcy again.
“A lot of the artists, this is how they make their living; by going to art festivals,” she said. “Same thing with performers; they haven’t had a chance to perform and get paid to do what they want to do, so we’re thrilled to have that opportunity to give them the chance.”
The three-day festival will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday in the Tulsa Arts District and Historic Greenwood.
About 80 visual artists and 40 local artists will be selling and demonstrating fine arts and handmade goods, and there will be live music on two stages along with food vendors like B&G Concessions, which has been at Mayfest offering Indian tacos for longer than three decades.
The free festival is made possible by MidFirst Bank along with revenue from onsite food and beverage sales, so no outside food or beverages are allowed, including coolers or backpacks.
Extra precautions are being taken to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, including extra spacing and hand-sanitizing stations, and artists, vendors, staff and volunteers are required to wear masks on site. It’s strongly recommended that all guests wear masks, as well.
New this year is an all-ages replacement for the former KidZone: the STUDIO @ Mayfest. Located in front of the News on 6 building on Cameron Avenue, guests to the STUDIO can select materials and create their own works of art for free. Creative prompts are available, too, for those less artistically inclined.
“After you’ve walked around…and enjoyed others’ creativity, this really gives you a chance to put together some pieces in a way that you want and create your own piece of artwork,” Pingry said.
For more information about Mayfest, visit www.tulsamayfest.org/.