Tulsa man who sent bomb threats to U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, Rep. Rashida Tlaib sentenced

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a binding plea agreement for a man who admitted sending bogus bomb threats to the offices of U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe and Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Rather, U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Jeremy Quenton Bell, 43, to 10 months in prison after rejecting a plea deal with prosecutors that would have given him probation.

In rejecting the deal, Frizzell noted that Bell contacted Inhofe again following his initial arrest and after explicitly being told not to do so.

“Why should I have confidence you are not going to do that again?” Frizzell asked Bell during a hearing in Tulsa federal court.

Bell replied that the experience has taught him that he didn’t want to be taken from his family again. He attributed his actions to a “mental freakout” he experienced after not receiving an expected government disability check.

A federal grand jury indicted Bell on July 7, 2021, on two counts of conveying false and misleading information concerning an explosive device.

The indictment alleged Bell sent a message April 6, 2021, to Inhofe, a Republican, stating: “Might want to check your Tulsa office for explosives.”

The indictment also alleges that Bell sent the following message to Tlaib, a Democrat, on May 16, 2021, that read: “So now that you have identified as a supporter of Nazism I would advise to check your Michigan offices for explosives. As well as your homes. Also for the staff it might be best if you distance yourself.”

Bell pleaded guilty to both counts Sept. 12 in a binding plea agreement that called for him to serve probation. He has been in custody both prior to and since pleading guilty.

“I admit that these messages indicate that an explosion was going to take place,...” Bell wrote in his plea agreement.

The crime carried a statutory maximum five-year prison term upon conviction.

While awaiting the resolution of his case Bell was jailed in mid-September after he contacted Inhofe, expressing suicidal ideations that could have resulted in him being a danger to others, according to court records.

Jill Webb, Bell’s public defender, described Bell’s actions as more of a distress call rather than a threat to anyone.

“He has been punished enough,” Webb said, in requesting a probated sentence.

Bell apologized for his actions, saying he was suffering at the time from “survivor’s guilt” from his military service in Afghanistan.

After Frizzell rejected the plea deal, Bell opted to not withdraw his guilty plea and accept whatever sentence the judge ordered.

Frizzell told Bell that he would receive credit for the more than seven months he has been in custody. The judge expressed concern that Bell continue to receive mental health treatment as long as is needed.

“Our entire purpose here is to restore you to fullness,” Frizzell said.

After completing his prison term, Bell will be subject to one year of supervised release.

