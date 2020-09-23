Tulsa man sues state after wrongful murder conviction resulting in imprisonment for 28 years

Holmes said in court she believed Atchison would not have been found guilty during a jury trial if jurors had not heard testimony from whom she deemed "coerced" witnesses. Norwood told the Tulsa World at the time that trial testimony disproportionately focused on information about gangs without adequate proof Lane's death was associated with gang activity.

"Despite (witness DeMacio) McClendon's shocking revelation of serious investigative and prosecutorial misconduct at the preliminary hearing, Corey was inexplicably bound over for trial before Judge Clifford Hopper," the petition states of Atchison's case before his conviction.

The document goes on to explain that another witness, Ben King, testified about detectives having "coerced and threatened him into falsely identifying Corey as the shooter during an interrogation that went on for several hours."

Doane Thomas, the only witness who identified Atchison as the shooter under oath, recanted and later submitted a sworn affidavit alleging he was also coerced.

“I was very concerned about the tactics used in order to get these children interrogated,” Holmes said in court last year of the witnesses involved, who were teenagers at the time of the homicide. “Frankly, I tell you I was appalled at the way those interviews went.”