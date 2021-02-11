Tulsa man succumbs to subfreezing temperatures

A man exposed to bitterly cold temperatures froze to death in downtown Tulsa on Thursday.

The man, in his late 70s, was found in a sleeping bag at Archer Street and Denver Avenue about 2:40 p.m., Tulsa Police Lt. Jason Muse said. His name was not released pending notification of his next of kin.

Muse said the man's cause of death is thought to be cold exposure but that the Medical Examiner's Office will make a final determination upon completion of an autopsy.

Temperatures were below freezing Thursday.

“It’s a scary time of year, especially for people who are homeless," Muse said. "When your body starts to lose its core temperature, it affects all kinds of functions that your body can normally do, … including being able to think clearly.”

Muse said the man likely died silently, not having anyone around him who was specially trained to recognize hypothermia.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that hypothermia, when a body loses heat faster than it's produced, can make a person unable to think clearly or move well.