Tulsa man sentenced to prison after admitting to threatening to kill President Biden

A Tulsa man who admitted to threatening to kill President Joe Biden and the children of members of Congress was sentenced to prison Monday.

John Jacobs Ahrens, 59, was ordered to serve 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of post-custody supervision after pleading guilty to a three-count indictment.

Ahrens pleaded guilty nearly a year ago to sending emails containing the threats to a local television station in May and June 2021.

He was arrested on an FBI criminal complaint in June 2021, according to court records. The arrest came one day after KOTV staff notified the FBI that the station had been receiving the threatening emails over the past month, according to court records.

A federal complaint filed in connection with Ahrens’ arrest alleges that he sent a May 2021 email to the television station that read: “Please go to my Facebook page and read what I sent to the men of the United States Congress. They have less than 48 hours to hand over my money or their children will start dying all over the country … I’m going to kill their children using the same law as the Government used to force our families on to the Trail of Tears.”

In a June 2021 email sent to the station, the writer stated: “I just sent a ultimatum to the White House. They will hand … Joseph Biden over for Judicial Proceedings. Otherwise, America is going to get to see a sitting president get his head blown off right in front of them.”

A grand jury in July 2021 indicted Ahrens on one count of threatening the president of the United States and two counts of interstate communication with a threat to injure.

Appointed counsel for Ahrens on Nov. 30 requested he be examined to determine whether he was mentally incompetent. The attorney noted that Ahrens said he believes he has worked as an agent for the FBI and/or worked as a tribal police officer.

Ahrens’ attorney said she also received a letter from Ahrens “filled with his fears and grandiose beliefs around the FBI, Muscogee Nation, the British Empire and street gangs.”

Following a mental examination, a judge found Ahrens competent to assist in his defense.