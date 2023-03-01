A Tulsa County judge sentenced a 28-year-old to life without parole last week in the 2021 murder-robbery of an 18-year-old.

First responders were initially called just after midnight Nov. 21, 2021, to a report of an auto-pedestrian collision in the 4200 block of South Memorial Drive after passersby discovered Anthony Gardner Jr. dead on his back on a sidewalk.

Gardner, 18, had actually been shot in the head, emergency medical responders determined, and Tulsa Police homicide detectives found surveillance footage showing the young man being slain.

Jacob Bowman was recorded walking and talking with Gardner, whom he had been with for at least two hours before the shooting, before lagging behind, raising his gun and shooting at Gardner's head.

Bowman rolled over Gardner’s body and searched his pockets before running away, according to detectives.

Officers arrested him during the service of a search warrant at his apartment near 51st Street and Yale Avenue, and Bowman reportedly admitted to shooting Gardner and confirmed he was the person pictured in the surveillance footage.

In a sentencing brief, Assistant Public Defender Zackary Brown detailed Bowman’s traumatic life leading up to the murder and asked District Judge Dawn Moody for a sentence of life in prison concurrent to the sentence for Bowman’s robbery count.

“From the very beginning of his life, Jacob was set up to fail,” the brief reads in part, describing abuse Bowman said took place over most of his childhood until his troubled mother abandoned him at 17, leading him to several years of life-threatening homelessness. “Jacob is greatly remorseful for his actions ... but is ready to plead guilty and take accountability.”

After hearing evidence in a non-jury trial Feb. 21, Moody convicted Bowman of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, fixing punishment at life without parole and a concurrent sentence of 15 years in Department of Corrections custody. Moody gave Bowman credit for time he has already served and earned.

Brown, whom, according to court minutes, Moody denied a request for a mistrial, filed his notice of Bowman's intent to appeal upon his client's formal sentencing. An appeals case was opened Monday.

