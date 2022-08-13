Tulsa man killed in single-vehicle crash west of downtown

A Tulsa man died in a single-vehicle crash between Tulsa and Sand Springs on U.S. 412 on Friday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Mark Hopkins, 60, was driving a Ford van eastbound on the highway near 65th West Avenue at a high rate of speed about 7 p.m. when the vehicle departed the highway to the left for an unknown reason, troopers reported.

The van re-entered the highway and rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest, the OHP said.

Hopkins, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers reported.

The cause of the crash and his condition were under investigation, the OHP said.