A Tulsa man drowned after falling off an inflatable tube in Keystone Lake on Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday night.
Felix Aderinwale, 38, had gone beyond the marked swim beach area in the Appalachia Bay Recreational Area southeast of Westport, the OHP reported. He tried to get back onto the tube but went under water and did not resurface, troopers said.
Aderinwale's body was recovered in 18 feet of water, and he was pronounced dead by a medical examiner about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the OHP said.
He was not wearing a personal flotation device, troopers reported.